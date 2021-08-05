Amazing places to get engaged near Augusta County

Published Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, 11:34 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Every year, more than 36,000 couples get married in Virginia. An engagement is the very first step in this process of love and commitment. If you are planning on proposing to your loved ones, there are some beautiful places in or around Augusta County that you can pop the question.

Across the county you can find some amazing landscapes that would make the perfect backdrop, such as the Shenandoah National Park, or Ravens Roost Overlook, or you could even head underground to the Grottoes and Grand Caverns.

If you are planning your engagement to be out of this world, then you could even propose at the Green Bank Observatory or the National Radio Astronomy Observatory – you might even get a glimpse of the stars together. All you need is the right words so that your partner says the all important “yes,” and the perfect engagement ring as a symbol of your commitment.

Taking it underground

Getting engaged is an important part of your personal history, and what better place to do this than some of the historical caverns that are underneath Augusta County? Before you get down on one knee, don’t forget to take the all important engagement ring. Some states spend more on engagement rings than others, and the average Virginia resident is very generous, spending $7,934. Whereas in Vermont, they spend $3,000 dollars less. Whatever you spend on an engagement ring, the most important thing is that it is given with that sincere promise of love. In the Luray Caverns you can experience the incredible beauty beneath the surface of the earth. The cathedral-sized rooms are an incredible ten stories high, and you can get engaged with stalactites and stalagmites as your audience.

Waterfalls, off the beaten track

Panther Falls on the Pedlar River, near Lexington is a beautiful place for a marriage proposal. A summer day at sunset would be the perfect time to get down on one knee with the sound of nature all around you. It’s less than half a mile from the high road, so you won’t need to walk far. The Dark Hollow Falls, located near Stanley is another atmospheric place for a proposal. The waters rush down over ten feet, attracting birds and wildlife to the streams and pools below.

Oh Shenandoah

For the perfect, peaceful proposal spot, you don’t have to look any further than the Shenandoah National Park. There are more than 200,000 acres of protected parkland that is a haven for wildlife. You can head to the Big Meadows, high in the mountain, where it feels a world away from the forest below. Or you can even hike to the top of Old Rag Mountain to make a proposal with a view, and when you come back down, make a stop at Skyland for a special dinner overlooking Shenandoah.

Asking someone to spend the rest of their life with you is a momentous occasion. There are some beautiful places in Augusta County you can propose and have an engagement to remember forever.

Story by Charlie Watson

