Amare Barno earns Beamer’s No. 25 jersey for Saturday night’s game vs. Boston College

Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente announced Thursday that defensive lineman Amare Barno will wear Frank Beamer’s No. 25 jersey on Saturday in Tech’s contest vs. Boston College.

It will mark the first time that the Blythewood, S.C. native has earned this honor.

Barno (6’6″, 235 pounds), who moved to defensive line this season, has recorded 3.0 sacks, which is tied for seventh in the ACC in 2020.

He has recorded 10 total tackles this season and forced a fumble in the win over Duke.

At the beginning of the 2016 season, head coach Fuente announced that a special teams player of the week would be selected to wear the No. 25 as a tribute to Coach Beamer and his legacy of special teams excellence he established for the Hokies.

