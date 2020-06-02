Amanda Van Annan’s new enlightening podcast ‘Beauty and The Beat’ is out

The much awaited new podcast is out – what you should know:

‘Beauty and The Beat’ aired on the May 25 . The podcast goes into rarely discussed topics relating to body positivity, mental health and personal development. It is being praised for being one of the few podcasts to talk about these often-touchy subjects.

Who is Amanda Van Annan?

Amanda is viewed as a respected influencer in the beauty industry mainly due to her experience within the fashion, entertainment and beauty industry. Starting as model at a very early age and then carving a successful acting career both in the states and the U.K, with all these credentials she can be viewed as a strong inspiration to many women around the world. As an established industry insider, she has a perspective on the business of beauty like no other. On the podcast she discusses her life experience travelling the world, starting businesses and entertainment. She has her own blog where you can find out more about her thoughts on several subjects and what she is up to at www.thedichotomyofbeauty.com

Who will join her on the podcast?

Joining her on the podcast as co-hosts and friends include fashion industry and style coach Betsy Dsane and makeup artist and body positive influencer Sophia Brad who offer their unique take on an array of subjects. Since Amanda has rubbed shoulders with several high-profile industry specialists throughout her modelling and business career, it is hardly a surprise that she will be featuring an array of guests, experts, therapists, high-level decision-makers and personal development coaches. Betsy is a Ghanaian and UK supermodel, who is best known for her modelling work with top brands such as Abercombie and Finch, H&M and M&S. Betsy is perhaps most famously known for being the love interest of Jay Z and this caused a stir in the papers in the 2000’s. While Sophia is a body positivity influencer, curve model and celebrity make-up artist whose clients include, Tiger Lilly Taylor, Lydia Bright, Scarlett Mofat and Jennifer Siebel Newsom.

What can we expect?

This podcast talks about everything involved within the beauty industry and has a central theme which focuses on happiness. Bringing you some of the best conversations about life experiences on the journey to happiness and fulfilment. From Life purpose through love lessons, career ups and downs, family friends and relationships. This podcast shares them with you and provides practical tips as well as solutions.

“This is, raw, real and upfront,” said Amanda. “We dissect and debunk the beauty myths and get face to face with reality and pierce beneath the veil of the beauty and fashion industries.”

“We’ll be going into places that have rarely had a light shone on them and tell the truth about what happens behind the scenes.” She added: “We also want to empower women and men with a new outlook on beauty through personal development, body acceptance and spiritual balance, we want listeners to take away from the podcasts that they are enough; there are people interested in their stories and will be encouraged by them.”

The “warts-and-all” podcasts will also explore their lives, loves, and fashion experiences. “We’ll be talking everything from fashion to life purpose, to love lessons, career ups and downs, and hard-won industry lessons,” said Amanda.

“Coming from very distinct and different backgrounds, we will be able to add our angles, experiences and advice on life lessons. We hope the podcast becomes a permanent and personal part of the lives of our audience.”

When and where can I see this podcast?

‘Beauty and the beat’ is a 50 minutes podcast. New episodes will be aired every Monday, 7am UK time. You can Listen to the podcast on Apple Podcast, Google Podcast, Spotify, Sound Cloud and several other podcast platforms. For more details visit the following site: beauty-and-the-beat.captivate.fm.

