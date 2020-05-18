Amanda Herndon joins Farm Credit Verona team

Farm Credit of the Virginias recently welcomed Amanda Herndon to the Verona branch office as a customer service representative.

Herndon is a graduate of Mary Baldwin College. Prior to accepting her new role with FCV, Herndon worked for Augusta Health as an administrative assistant for the Would Healing Clinic, and also served as an assistant director of operations for online and graduate programs at Mary Baldwin University.

Herndon’s husband and father in-law come from a farming background, and they have recently taken on some beef cattle on their Staunton property. She is looking forward to learning more about the agricultural business and expanding her knowledge.

In response to what Herndon is most excited to bring to her new role at FCV, she shared, “I’m really looking forward to working with and developing relationships with our borrowers.”

Jonathan Lindsay, branch operations supervisor said, “I look forward to what Amanda brings to the Verona office and to FCV as a whole. Her customer service and administrative skills will have a positive impact on the association and I am excited to add her to our team.”

In her free time, Herndon loves spending time with her three children, Emily, Randall and Wesley. The family is actively involved with basketball, softball, baseball and flag football, so a lot of time is spent on the field or the court. Any time spent outdoors with the sun shining is time well spent to them.

