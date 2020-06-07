AltEnergy, Tiger Fuel partnering on multi-state renewable energy project

Altenergy and Tiger Fuel are joining forces to provide diversified and renewable energy systems to customers across Virginia and four additional states.

The partnership will allow Altenergy, a licensed solar contractor with branches in Virginia, Maryland, Washington D.C., Idaho, Missouri and Michigan, to expand services and enhance its capabilities of building high quality solar PV systems for commercial, residential and non-profits, as it has done for the past 15 years.

“Altenergy and Tiger share a common commitment to doing the right thing for our customers, our employees and the communities we serve. This exciting step will allow Altenergy to continue to adapt and create value for our customers, while increasing opportunities for our employees,” said Paul Risberg president and founder of the Charlottesville-based Altenergy.

“I’d like to thank Paul Risberg, Matthew Dunay and Rob Cooke at Altenergy for the amazing partnership we have established in the last several years,” said Gordon Sutton, president of Tiger Fuel, a locally-owned and family-operated business established in 1982 with the purchase of an Exxon-branded petroleum distributor in Charlottesville.

“Our companies are closely aligned, and we are committed to spearheading energy solutions that make the Charlottesville and Albemarle County area a great place to raise families and grow businesses. As we expand, our goal is to be a leader in this community in terms of reducing our carbon footprint and achieving local climate action,” Sutton said.

