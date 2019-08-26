Alley cat: That which you do unto the least of me

This little guy was my friend the past couple of weeks.

And keep in mind, I’m not a cat person. I’m about as close to being what you’d call deathly allergic to cats as you can imagine.

Literally, one night, at the house of a friend with a cat, working on an overnight project, I had to go to the hospital after having a severe asthma attack.

Which is to say, I’m not against cats, just that, they might kill me, just sitting there, being cute.

So, this guy. My wife was out of town, in Vegas, having fun, and I was home alone, caring for our six dogs.

I also keep up with several bird feeders, something sort of in homage to my late grandmother, who would name the various birds in her yard when we’d sit on her front porch on weekend summer evenings.

Out filling the feeders a couple of weekends ago, this little guy, who I’d seen around the neighborhood the past couple of weeks, came up to me, practically crying.

Seeing him up close, he looked malnourished.

He also was quite clearly domesticated. I deduced that maybe the reason I’d seen him around so much lately was that maybe he’d been abandoned, and was just hanging out near where he’d been left behind.

Where I live in the Tree Streets, there’s a mix of single-family homes and what used to be single-family homes that are now divided into apartments.

There’s a lot of turnover in this one single-family home now subdivided into apartments just down the alley from me.

I’m guessing this guy is a holdover from a recent move from there.

So, he’s crying. I don’t know what to do, but I can’t just let the guy go hungry.

I go inside, fill up a plate full of dog food, and the guy eats like he’s never eaten before.

Next day, same.

Next day, same.

This becomes our ritual.

My wife returned, and we came up with a plan to try to find the little guy a home.

In the meantime, we bought cat food, thinking he deserved it, after a few days of dog food, and the little guy loved it.

Fast forward to the good news of this past weekend: the little fellow has a new home now, in the county, with a family that had just tragically lost its family cat, and is joyed to have a new one to shower with love.

On my side, I actually sort of miss the little guy.

***

A thought keeps coming to mind as I think about this story. I’m not a religious person anymore. That stopped a few years ago, after a certain presidential election, that turned because the religious people backed a man without morals.

But I remember enough from years of church that there’s one sort of important guiding principle, that not many people seem to let guide them anymore.

That which you do unto the least of me, you do unto me.

The religious among us actively support our government putting the least of us into cages for the crime of wanting a better life and thinking they have a better shot of doing it here.

I literally treated that alley cat better than they treat … people.

And people wonder why we seem to have lost our way.

Column by Chris Graham

