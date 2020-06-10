Allen, Allen, Allen & Allen announces new Charlottesville location

Published Wednesday, Jun. 10, 2020, 12:00 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Allen & Allen’s Charlottesville office is relocating on Monday, June 15. The firm will occupy a newly renovated tenant space in Dairy Central, conveniently located at Preston and Grady Avenues between downtown and the University of Virginia.

“For 12 years, Allen & Allen has served the Charlottesville community with dedication from our location on 29 North. It was our desire to move closer to the heart of the city, to be part of the vibrant community downtown,” President Edward L. Allen said. “With its own rich history, the Dairy Market was a natural choice. We are excited to welcome our clients to our new Charlottesville home.”

At 7,124 square feet, the new office is more than double the size of the firm’s current space. It will feature six meeting rooms equipped with video conferencing capabilities to accommodate clients and case experts, outdoor access for attorneys and staff, an abundance of natural light, and ample parking.

Managing attorney Richard Armstrong says, “We are excited to see what the future holds. I also want to thank everyone for the work they continue to do on this project, and I want to thank our amazing clients who continue to trust us every day.”

A scheduled Open House to welcome clients and community members into the space has been delayed due to COVID-19. The firm hopes to host visitors at a later date.

Established in 1910, Allen, Allen, Allen & Allen is Virginia’s oldest and largest personal injury law firm. The firm has eight locations in Virginia.

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments