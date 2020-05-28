Alleghany County: Temporary traffic signals go in service on Route 696 on June 3

Three new temporary traffic signals are scheduled to begin operating on Wednesday, June 3, in the area of a bridge replacement project on Route 696 (Selma-Low Moor Road) in Alleghany County.

The coordinated signals will allow single-lane traffic across the Karnes Creek bridge throughout the construction project, which is scheduled for completion in the fall of 2021.

The new traffic pattern will apply 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to vehicles approaching the work zone on Route 696, Route 616 (Rich Patch Road), Route 1308 (Garland Road) and Route 1312 (Karnes Road).

Contractors for the Virginia Department of Transportation are replacing the Route 696 and Route 1308 bridges over Karnes Creek with a single bridge. Part of Route 1308 has been relocated to a new intersection with Route 696, eliminating the need for the current Route 1308 bridge.

On Nov. 13, 2019, VDOT awarded a $2,588,794.41 construction contract to A. R. Coffey and Sons Inc. of Buchanan, Virginia. Additional information about the project is found at: www.virginiadot.org/projects/staunton/alleghany_county_8211_route_696_karnes_creek_bridge.asp.

All work is weather permitting.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.org.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.

