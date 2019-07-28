Alleghany County: Route 616 closing Aug. 5 for bridge replacement

Published Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019, 6:36 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

A portion of Route 616 (Rich Patch Road) in Alleghany County is scheduled to close for about three months beginning Monday, Aug. 5.

This closure allows the Virginia Department of Transportation to replace a bridge over Blue Spring Run, between Route 617 (Jamison Mountain Road) and Route 618 (Upper Rich Patch Road).

Property owners along Route 616 will be able access homes and businesses on either side of the work zone. Through traffic will detour as follows:

Northbound drivers will go west on Route 615 (Blue Spring Run Road), north on Route 18 (Potts Creek Road), east on Route 657 (Pitzers Ridge Road) and then south on Route 619 to return to Route 616.

Southbound drivers will go north on Route 619, west on Route 657, south on Route 18 and then east on Route 615 to return to Route 616.

The Route 616 bridge replacement should be complete in early November. All work is weather permitting.

Virginia traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at http://www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at http://www.VirginiaDOT.org.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.

Like this: Like Loading...