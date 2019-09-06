Alleghany County: Route 616 closed Sept. 10-11 for pipe replacement

A portion of Route 616 (Rich Patch Road) in Alleghany County is scheduled to be closed for up to 24 hours beginning at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10. This closure will allow Virginia Department of Transportation crews to replace a stormwater drainage pipe under the roadway. During the work, Route 616 will be closed to through traffic between Route 622 (Rose Hill Lane) and Route 623 (White Rock Gap Road).

Property owners will be able access homes and businesses along Route 616 on either side of the work zone. The road is scheduled to reopen by 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11. All work is weather permitting.

Virginia traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at http://www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at http://www.VirginiaDOT.org.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.





