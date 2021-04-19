Alleghany County: Route 616 closed April 26-Aug. 26 for two bridge replacements

Part of Route 616 (Rich Patch Road) in Alleghany County is scheduled to close for four months beginning Monday, April 26.

This closure allows the Virginia Department of Transportation to replace two bridges over Blue Spring Run about 0.4-mile apart.

The road will be closed between Route 617 (Jamison Mountain Road) and Route 615 (Blue Spring Run Road).

The following detours will be in place:

East of the work zone, drivers will go east on Route 616, turn left on Route 619 (Hayes Gap Road), continue straight onto Route 657 (Pitzer Gap Road), turn left on Route 18 (Potts Creek Road) and then left on Route 615 to return to Route 616.

West of the work zone, drivers will go west on Route 616, continue straight onto Route 615, turn right on Route 18, right on Route 657, and continue straight onto Route 619 to return to Route 616.

Route 616 is scheduled to reopen August 26, 2021. All work is weather permitting.

