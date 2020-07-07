Alleghany County: I-64 pavement work to close westbound lanes at Exit 35 July 9-10

All westbound lanes on Interstate 64 will be closed at mile marker 35 in Alleghany County July 9-10 for pavement rehabilitation work.

Traffic will detour off of westbound I-64 using the I-64 Exit 35 off ramp, cross Route 850 (North Mountain Road) and reenter westbound I-64 using the I-64 Exit 35 on ramp. This location is in the Longdale Furnace area of Alleghany County.

The work will begin on Thursday, July 9 at 7:00 a.m. and will take place during daylight hours. This work is anticipated to take two days. All westbound lanes will reopen from dusk to 7:00 a.m.

Drivers should expect rough road conditions in the work zone area. Be alert for rough road and detour signs.

All work is weather permitting.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.org.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.

