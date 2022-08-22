Alleged affair, a busted lip: And now a school superintendent faces assault and battery charge
Waynesboro Schools Superintendent Jeffrey Cassell and United Way of Greater Augusta executive director Kristi Williams are caught up in a legal matter involving the latter’s estranged husband.
Cassell faces a misdemeanor assault and battery charge in a matter involving Neil Williams, who is in the midst of divorce proceedings with Kristi Williams.
Neil Williams, in a citizen-generated warrant, alleged that Cassell, who was appointed superintendent of Waynesboro Public Schools in 2013, “threw his shoulder” into Williams’ face and busted his lip during a confrontation in the parking lot at a United Way Stuff the Bus event in front of the Wal-Mart Supercenter in Waynesboro on Aug. 6.
The source of the confrontation appears to be a claim from Neil Williams made in an affidavit attached to the arrest warrant, obtained by the News Virginian, that Cassell “stalked our household” and engaged in an affair with his wife.
Cassell alleges, in a protective order petition obtained by the News Virginian, that Neil Williams, in the Aug. 6 incident, “flipped me off” and made a profane remark, then drove his truck to a fire lane in front of the United Way tent.
Feeling threatened, he asked Williams to leave and then called 911.
The petition from Cassell also detailed a series of events alleging a pattern of harassment including Neil Williams following him to the school system central office to make accusations and threats, leaving Penthouse magazines on his porch and his vehicle, and filing a lengthy complaint against Cassell with the Waynesboro School Board.
There’s much more detail in this report from News Virginian staff writer Bob Stuart.
The misdemeanor charge against Cassell is scheduled to go to trial in Waynesboro General District Court on Oct. 13.