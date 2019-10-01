All Trump has left is power: And he’s desperately trying to wield it

Published Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, 12:56 pm

The whistleblower, turns out, was right, and the way you can tell, aside from reading the whistleblower memo, and comparing it to the readout of the Trump-Zelensky phone call?

Have you noticed Trump threatening the whistleblower and his/her sources with execution?

Oh, yeah.

Seems that the whistleblower was onto something, huh?

What has Trump talking executions isn’t this one whistleblower report, either.

Oh, no. What we’re seeing here is: efforts to prevent more.

Whoever it was that blew this whistle, he/she obviously has access to not just one or two disgruntleds in the Trump inner circle, but a host of such.

This is why Trump is lashing out now. The walls are crashing in.

Those closest to the POTUS are seeing him unravel, flouting law and tradition to try to hold onto power that, each day, seems more fleeting, and they’re starting to choose loyalty to country to loyalty to the wannabe mob boss.

It’s always been the case with Trump that he needed loyalty out of those on the inside, because there’s so much going on in terms of smearing and grifting and outright criminality that, once it starts getting outside, it doesn’t just unravel.

Trump insiders are already in prison, for chrissakes. What’s keeping the president and his closest confidantes from the same fate?

Power.

That’s all Trump has left.

And so he’s throwing it around.

His aim is clear: more of you insiders want to talk, you’re going to end up with a bullet in the head.

What else is he saying when he talks openly about trying to track down who the whistleblower is, and musing aloud about how we used to deal with spies?

Impeachment and removal can’t come soon enough.

Column by Chris Graham