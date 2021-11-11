All three UVA Health community medical centers receive ‘A’ grades for hospital safety

UVA Health today announced that its three community medical centers received ‘A’ grades from The Leapfrog Group’s fall 2021 Hospital Safety Grade.

The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization that assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D,” or “F” grade to general hospitals across the country based on more than thirty national performance measures reflecting errors, injuries, accidents and infections, as well as systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm. The Hospital Safety Grade is a national distinction recognizing hospitals’ efforts to protect patients from harm and provide safer healthcare.

Fall 2021 marks the third consecutive grading period that UVA Culpeper Medical Center, UVA Haymarket Medical Center and UVA Prince William Medical Center have collectively earned A’s. The facilities are in the top 32% of hospitals nationwide – and among only 41 hospitals in the state of Virginia – to receive ‘A’ safety grades.

“It is an honor to be recognized by The Leapfrog Group for the quality and safety of our acute care facilities,” said Erik Shannon, interim chief executive officer, UVA Community Health.

“This is an outstanding accomplishment for our team members, physicians and advanced practice providers,” Shannon added. “Earning this distinction across all three facilities, three consecutive times during the COVID-19 pandemic is a testament to our dedication to the safety of our patients, no matter the circumstances. I’m continually impressed by our team’s resilience and unwavering commitment to patient care.”

“An ‘A’ Safety Grade is a tremendous achievement, of which this community should be extremely proud,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “I thank the leadership and workforce of UVA Health for its commitment to prioritizing patients and their safety, especially during these trying times.”

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospital prevention of medical errors and harms to patients. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.

To see full grade details for each medical center and to access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org. To see additional awards, recognitions and certifications for UVA Health’s community medical centers, visit NovantHealthUVA.org/safety.

For more information about the recent ownership change of UVA Culpeper Medical Center, UVA Haymarket Medical Center and UVA Prince William Medical Center, visit UVAHealthUnited.com.

