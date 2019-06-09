All American Honor Guard Military History Weekend June 22-23 in Waynesboro

Once again Waynesboro’s Ridgeview Park will echo with the discharge of Civil War cannons and other period weapons as the All American Honor Guard conducts its 24th annual Military History Weekend June 22-23.

Featured will be American and allied military exhibits from the days of early America militias to the present-day military, including uniformed re-enactors, weaponry, equipment, tents, rations and vehicles. Throughout the event, there will also be blank firing of period weapons & short tactical demonstrations. There is no charge to attend.

The AAHG is a non-profit organization dedicated to educating the public about America’s rich military history and honoring those who serve and have served our country.

For more information about the AAHG, email aahglivinghistory@ gmail.com or visit https://www. allamericanhonorguard.com/

