All ACC: Coaches in Quarantine, Nothing But Net highlight new programming on ACC Network

Published Saturday, May. 9, 2020

ACC Network is touting its May lineup continues with a multitude of programming featuring a variety of sports and classic games.

Highlighting the week of May 9-15 is an ACCN original All ACC: Coaches In Quarantine and a special edition of Nothing But Net.

All ACC: Coaches In Quarantine

The ACC’s 14 head football coaches sat down with hosts Kelsey Riggs and Jordan Cornette for this 30-minute special that will debut Saturday, May 9 at 6 p.m. All ACC: Coaches In Quarantine takes you off the field to showcase unique personalities, share stories, and provide a rare look at the fun these coaches have when not competing against each other.

Nothing But Net

ACCN will air a special episode of its signature basketball program – Nothing But Net Featured on Tuesday, May 12 at 7 p.m. The hour-long episode will include a unique profile on Florida State men’s basketball head coach Leonard Hamilton, as well as segments on Syracuse’s Tiana Mangakahia, Duke’s Tre Jones, Notre Dame’s Muffet McGraw and Niele Ivey, Louisville, Miami and NC State women’s basketball, and North Carolina men’s basketball.

ACC Championship Sundays

ACC Championship Sundays showcases classics from across all ACC conference tournaments. Sunday’s schedule features a block of games from the 2004, 2006, 2008 and 2019 ACC men’s basketball tournaments, including the 2008 semifinal game between Virginia Tech and North Carolina at 6 p.m. Tyler Hansbrough scored 28 points and made two free throws with three seconds to play to send the Tar Heels to the ACC title game.

National Championship Mondays

Monday’s slate will include national championship winning performances from across a variety of sports including baseball, football, men’s lacrosse and softball. Three straight NCAA Lacrosse Championship wins featuring Duke vs Notre Dame (2010), Virginia vs Maryland (2011) and Duke vs Notre Dame (2014) will air back-to-back-to-back at 1 p.m., 3 p.m., and 5 p.m. respectively, followed by 1186 to Omaha: 2015 Virginia Baseball at 7 p.m., and Virginia’s title winning victory in the 2015 College World Series at 8 p.m.

Classic Games Wednesday

One of college football’s greatest rivalries will be showcased on Wednesday, as back-to-back Florida State vs Miami classic games will air in primetime. The 1991 edition will air at 8 p.m., while the 1993 matchup follows at 10 p.m. The Bowden Dynasty and the acclaimed 30 for 30: The U lead into the doubleheader at 4 p.m., and 6 p.m., respectively. Additionally, ESPN will air the 2002 Florida State/Miami game on Thursday, May 14 at 7 p.m.

