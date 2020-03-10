Alice Cooper coming to Altria Theater in July

Published Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020, 9:58 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Alice Cooper has announced an extension of the “Ol’ Black Eyes Is Back” show that will include a Monday, July 13, performance at Altria Theater in Richmond.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 13 at 10 a.m. at the Altria Theater Box Office, online at AltriaTheater.com or Etix.com, and by phone at 800-512-ETIX (3849).

Tickets start at $55. Additional fees apply.

Cooper pioneered a grandly theatrical brand of hard rock that was designed to shock. Drawing equally from horror movies, vaudeville, and garage rock, the group created a stage show that featured electric chairs, guillotines, fake blood and boa constrictors.

He continues to tour regularly, performing shows worldwide with the dark and horror-themed theatrics that he’s best known for.

Related