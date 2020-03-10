Alice Cooper coming to Altria Theater in July
Alice Cooper has announced an extension of the “Ol’ Black Eyes Is Back” show that will include a Monday, July 13, performance at Altria Theater in Richmond.
Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 13 at 10 a.m. at the Altria Theater Box Office, online at AltriaTheater.com or Etix.com, and by phone at 800-512-ETIX (3849).
Tickets start at $55. Additional fees apply.
Cooper pioneered a grandly theatrical brand of hard rock that was designed to shock. Drawing equally from horror movies, vaudeville, and garage rock, the group created a stage show that featured electric chairs, guillotines, fake blood and boa constrictors.
He continues to tour regularly, performing shows worldwide with the dark and horror-themed theatrics that he’s best known for.
UVA Basketball Fans!
Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”
Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”
Buy here.