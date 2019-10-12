Alex Ramsey’s sixth TD lifts VMI to wild OT win over Samford

Alex Ramsey scampered 25 yards on the first play of overtime to put VMI up, and the Keydets defense stopped Samford on fourth down to preserve a 48-41 win at Foster Stadium on Saturday.

VMI (4-3, 3-1 SoCon) is two wins away from clinching its first winning season since 1981.

Ramsey scored six touchdowns on the day, and had 163 yards on 37 carries for the Keydets, who had won just one game total in its previous two seasons.

Quarterback Reece Udinski was sublime, going 37-for-46 passing for 390 yards.

VMI led 28-24 at the half, but Samford (3-4, 2-2 SoCon) scored two third-quarter touchdowns to go up 38-28 entering the fourth.

A Grant Clemons 31-yard field goal and a Ramsey 1-yard run tied the game at 38 with 4:16 to go.

Samford went up 41-38 with 41 seconds left on a 45-yard field goal by Mitchell Fineran.

Clemons connected from 56 yards out as time expired to send the game to OT.

Receiver Jakob Herres had 172 yards on 10 catches for VMI.

Story by Chris Graham