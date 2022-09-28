Menu
alert for u s citizens in russia depart immediately
Politics

Alert for U.S. citizens in Russia: ‘Depart immediately’

Crystal Graham
Last updated:
russia ukraine usa
(© MasterSergeant – stock.adobe.com)

The U.S. Embassy issued a security alert for U.S. citizens in Russia overnight. The security alert read in part that U.S. citizens residing or travelling in Russia “should depart Russia immediately.”

U.S. citizens were also told not to travel to Russia.

The alert also reminded U.S. citizens “that the right to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression” are not guaranteed in Russia.

“Avoid all political or social protests, and do not photograph security personnel at these events.

“Russian authorities have arrested U.S. citizens who have participated in demonstrations.”

On Sept. 21, the Russian government began a mobilization of its citizens to the armed forces in support of the invasion of Ukraine.

“Russia may refuse to acknowledge dual nationals’ U.S. citizenship, deny their access to U.S. consular assistance, prevent their departure from Russia, and conscript dual nationals for military service,” the alert read.

Actions to take according to the alert:

  • Read the Department’s Travel Advisory for Russia.
  • Carry proper identification, including a U.S. passport with a current Russian visa.
  • Have a contingency plan that does not rely on U.S. government assistance.

Commercial flight options are extremely limited at present and are often unavailable on short notice.

Overland routes by car and bus are still open.

If you wish to depart Russia, you should make independent arrangements as soon as possible.

The U.S. Embassy has severe limitations on its ability to assist U.S. citizens, and conditions, including transportation options, may suddenly become even more limited.

The Department of State provided some information on commercial travel on travel.state.gov.

For more assistance information, view the full alert here.

Crystal Graham

