Alcohol, speed factors in Rockingham County accident: Three teens seriously injured
Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash in Rockingham County that occurred Tuesday at 7 p.m. along the 18900 block of (Route 613) North Mountain Road.
A 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling north on Route 613 when it failed to maneuver a curve, crossed a double solid centerline, ran off the left side of the roadway, and overturned multiple times.
The driver of the Chevrolet, Colton S. Trumbo, 18, of Harrisonburg, was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. He was transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment of life-threatening injuries.
A passenger in the Chevrolet, Ayden W. Depoy, 18, of Timberville, was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. He was transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment of life-threatening injuries.
A second passenger in the Chevrolet, a 14-year-old male, of Timberville, suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment. He was not wearing a seatbelt.
Speed and alcohol are both considered factors in the crash.
Charges are pending as the crash remains under investigation.