Albemarle Police make arrest in Nov. 21 murder
Albemarle County Police Department arrested James Elliott Fitch, 58, of Charlottesville, early Wednesday morning.
Fitch is charged with murder in the second degree of Yvette Fitch on Saturday, Nov. 21.
Published Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, 2:41 pm
Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook
Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Albemarle County Police Department arrested James Elliott Fitch, 58, of Charlottesville, early Wednesday morning.
Fitch is charged with murder in the second degree of Yvette Fitch on Saturday, Nov. 21.
Augusta Free Press launched in 2002. The site serves as a portal into life in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia – in a region encompassing Augusta County, Albemarle County and Nelson County and the cities of Charlottesville, Staunton and Waynesboro, at the entrance to the Blue Ridge Parkway, Skyline Drive, Shenandoah National Park and the Appalachian Trail.
© Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy