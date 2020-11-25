 

Albemarle Police make arrest in Nov. 21 murder

Published Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, 2:41 pm

James Elliott Fitch

James Elliott Fitch. Photo courtesy Albemarle County Police.

Albemarle County Police Department arrested James Elliott Fitch, 58, of Charlottesville, early Wednesday morning.

Fitch is charged with murder in the second degree of Yvette Fitch on Saturday, Nov. 21.


