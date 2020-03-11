Albemarle High School Jazz Ensemble concert to benefit PHAR

Published Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020, 12:10 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The award-winning Albemarle High School Jazz Ensemble “Swing into Spring” concert will be held on Sunday, March 15, at 7 p.m., at the Jefferson Theater.

The concert will benefit Charlottesville’s Public Housing Association of Residents, a community organization that is made up of and supports residents of the Charlottesville Redevelopment and Housing Authority, with the mission to educate and empower low-income residents to protect and improve their own communities through collective action.

The 32-piece band, under the direction of Andrew LaPrade, has set a fundraising goal of $8,000 to support PHAR’s work to ensure low-income people’s voices are heard.

“Working on this project has helped our students become aware of cultural issues that affect the area in which they live; this concert is a springboard to continue this line of work to better their community,” LaPrade said. “It’s also giving our students a great opportunity to play and interact with some of the area’s great musicians of all genres, including emcee Terri Allard, Charles Owens, Elise Underwood, Greg Thomas, Ivan Orr, Bobby Gregg, Michael Elswick, 14 Stories, and John D’Earth.”

Tickets range in price from $15-$25 and can be purchased online at www.jeffersontheater.com/events/detail/3rd-annual-albemarle-high-school-jazz-band-swing-into-spring-benefit-concert

“It’s not often that you get to match up a great cause with great music,” PHAR Development Committee Chair Cynthia Neff said. “We are excited the amazing AHS ensemble is teaming up with some legendary jazz musicians to benefit a scrappy non-profit that fights for the rights of low-income people. PHAR has worked for years to not only fight for the rights of public housing residents but most importantly has taught these residents to stand up for themselves. This is a night of music, a gathering of the community, and a celebration of the fight for the rights of all people!”

“PHAR’s top priority is to involve residents. We do this through our Internship Program and ensuring residents lead redevelopment planning. We very much appreciate the AHS Jazz Ensemble’s support, because we are a very lean organization and every donation helps us a lot,” said Joy Johnson, PHAR chair.

Related