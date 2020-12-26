Albemarle County will recycle your tree: Free of charge

The Albemarle County Parks and Recreation Department will operate seven Christmas tree drop-off sites from Dec. 26 through Jan. 18.

The hours are daily from 7 a.m. until one hour after sunset.

Christmas tree recycling sites

McIntire Recycling Center * – 611 McIntire Rd. Charlottesville, VA 22902

* – 611 McIntire Rd. Charlottesville, VA 22902 Claudius Crozet Park – 1075 Claudius Crozet Park, Crozet, VA 22932

– 1075 Claudius Crozet Park, Crozet, VA 22932 Greenwood Community Center – 865 Greenwood Rd. Crozet, VA 22932

– 865 Greenwood Rd. Crozet, VA 22932 Chris Greene Lake Park – 4460 Chris Greene Lake Rd. Charlottesville, VA 22911

– 4460 Chris Greene Lake Rd. Charlottesville, VA 22911 Darden Towe Park – 1445 Darden Towe Park, Charlottesville, VA 22911

– 1445 Darden Towe Park, Charlottesville, VA 22911 Scottsville Community Center – 250 Page St. Scottsville, Va 24590

– 250 Page St. Scottsville, Va 24590 Walnut Creek Park– 4250 Walnut Creek Park North Garden, VA 22959

*The recycling location on McIntire Road may be congested. Consider Darden Towe Park as an alternate location that is less congested and is suited better for large loads and contract haulers.

Remove all decorations, lights, stands, and nails before dropping off trees. And remember, the sites are only accepting discarded Christmas trees, please do not bring yard waste.

All CDC open space guidelines related to COVID-19 must be followed while at each location.

The recycled trees will be chipped into mulch and the mulch will be available for free starting Feb. 1 at Darden Towe Park and Crozet Park.

The county’s Christmas Tree Recycling Program has been helping residents discard trees and reducing the impact on our landfills since 1988. The program collects approximately 2,300 Christmas trees each year and turns them into mulch.

