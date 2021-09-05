Albemarle County: Weigh in on the Rio Corridor Plan
Albemarle County has been working on a community vision and a plan to guide future design and improvements along the Rio Corridor.
First, community members were invited to respond to the Discover Questionnaire. To gain a complete understanding of the challenges and opportunities of the corridor, the project team analyzed the community responses and completed an in-depth investigation of traffic studies, crash data, qualitative data, and operational deficiencies. Following that work, the team developed a series of preliminary design concepts.
This month, the county will share those design concepts at three pop-ups, an online Community Learning Series, and a virtual meeting that will be recorded and available online.
Community Pop-Ups
- Thursday, Sept. 16
4-6 p.m. at The Center
- Tuesday, Sept. 21
4-6 p.m. at Putt Putt
- Wednesday, Sept. 22
12-2 p.m. at CATEC
Virtual Meeting
To participate online visit: albemarle-org.zoom.us/j/98748523884
To participate by telephone:
Dial: 301-715-8592 or 833-548-0276
Webinar ID: 987 4852 3884