Albemarle County: Weigh in on the Rio Corridor Plan

Albemarle County has been working on a community vision and a plan to guide future design and improvements along the Rio Corridor.

First, community members were invited to respond to the Discover Questionnaire. To gain a complete understanding of the challenges and opportunities of the corridor, the project team analyzed the community responses and completed an in-depth investigation of traffic studies, crash data, qualitative data, and operational deficiencies. Following that work, the team developed a series of preliminary design concepts.

This month, the county will share those design concepts at three pop-ups, an online Community Learning Series, and a virtual meeting that will be recorded and available online.

Community Pop-Ups

Virtual Meeting

Thursday, Sept. 23 at 6 p.m.

To participate online visit: albemarle-org.zoom.us/j/98748523884

To participate by telephone:

Dial: 301-715-8592 or 833-548-0276

Webinar ID: 987 4852 3884