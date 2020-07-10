Albemarle County: Virtual workshops to boost online business

Ready to increase your online business activity? Attend one of Albemarle County’s virtual Boost My Biz Online BootCamps and get started.

The county has partnered with the Central Virginia Small Business Development Center to offer a series of free online workshops designed to assist businesses with enhancing their online presence by introducing a variety of marketing and e-commerce techniques.

Boost My Biz Online: Marketing

Boost your business online and nail your digital communication plan to engage more customers.

Thursday, July 16 from 4 – 5 pm

Boost My Biz Online: Marketing

This 45-minute workshop is followed by 45 minute individual sessions with the instructor to work on your specific business needs. These hour-long sessions are scheduled in advance from 10 to 4.

Tuesday, July 21st from 9 – 9:45 am

Boost My Biz Online: eCommerce and Website Upgrades

Learn about the various e-commerce platforms and begin to consider the optimal choice for your business.

Thursday, July 23rd from 4 -5 pm

Boost My Biz Online: eCommerce and Website Upgrades

This 45 minute workshop is followed by 45 minute individual sessions with the instructor to work on your specific business needs. These hour-long sessions are scheduled in advance from 10 to 4.

Thursday, July 30 from 9 – 9:45 am

For additional training events offered by CVSBDC, visit their events page.

