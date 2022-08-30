Albemarle County: Virginia State Police investigating officer-involved shooting death
The Virginia State Police is investigating an officer-involved shooting involving members of a multi-jurisdictional US Marshal’s Task Force in Albemarle County on Monday night.
The task force located a wanted fugitive driving eastbound on the US 250 Bypass near Fontaine Avenue at 9:50 p.m. Monday, according to a release from the Albemarle County Police Department.
When task force officers initiated a traffic stop, the fugitive attempted to evade officers, resulting in the fugitive’s vehicle crashing on the eastbound Fontaine Avenue on-ramp to US-250 Bypass.
After the crash, officers ordered the fugitive to surrender, at which point the suspect produced a firearm and exchanged fire with the officers.
The fugitive was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification.
None of the task force officers were injured during the shooting.
Per Albemarle County Police Department protocol, the incident is being investigated by the Virginia State Police as an officer-involved shooting.
An ACPD officer participating in the task force has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of this investigation.