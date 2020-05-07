Albemarle County: Victims ID’s in single-vehicle crash on Plank Road

The Albemarle County Police Department has identified the victims of the fatal single vehicle crash on April 29 as Stephen Stanley Hsu, 43, of Albemarle County and Jesse Robert Brown, 53, of Charlottesville.

At approximately 12:01 am on April 29, ACPD and North Garden Volunteer Fire Company responded to the crash in the 5800 block of Plank Road. When first responders arrived at the scene, they discovered an eastbound four-door sedan had left the roadway and collided into a tree.

Both the driver and a passenger died at the scene, neither occupant was wearing a seat belt.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation by the Albemarle County Police Department’s Fatal Crash Reconstruction Team. This is the fifth traffic fatality investigated by ACPD in 2020.

