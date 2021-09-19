Albemarle County: Vehicle strikes building after police pursuit

Officers of the Albemarle County Police Department were called to the scene of a suspected stolen vehicle near Putt Putt Lane at 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

An individual proceeded to flee the scene at a high rate of speed, subsequently striking a vehicle. At that time, officers engaged their lights and sirens and the vehicle increased its speed before striking another vehicle and ultimately a building in the Albemarle Square shopping center.

Units from Albemarle County Fire Rescue responded to assist.

There were no reported injuries.

The name of the suspect has not yet been released. More information will be released when available.

This remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 434-977-4000 or email crimestoppers@albemarle.org.