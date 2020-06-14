Albemarle County: VDOT seeks public input on Route 631/5th Street Study

As part of the ongoing 5th Street corridor study, the Virginia Department of Transportation invites public feedback on potential projects between Harris Road in Charlottesville and Ambrose Commons Drive in Albemarle County.

A short online survey is available on the study website: www.virginiadot.org/projects/culpeper/5th-st-corridor-study.asp.

The survey will be available until June 26.

The purpose of the study is to develop short-, mid-, and long-term community-supported transportation solutions to provide safe and comfortable travel for all uses and users of the roadway.

The potential projects included in the survey were developed using feedback from the first survey and community meetings in early 2020. Meeting minutes and other documents are available on the study website.

The results from this survey will shape the final report for the study. The final report will be available on the study website later this summer.

This study is supported by a stakeholder group made up of representatives from the City of Charlottesville, Albemarle County, the Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission (TJPDC), the Charlottesville‐Albemarle Metropolitan Planning Organization (CA‐MPO), Charlottesville Area Transit (CAT), and the 5th and Avon Community Advisory Committee.

