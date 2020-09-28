Albemarle County: Utility work to close one lane on Proffit Road

Motorists should expect potential delays next week on Route 649 (Proffit Road) near Route 29 (Seminole Trail) in Albemarle County due to utility work.

A utility contractor working under VDOT permit will reduce Route 649 to one lane. Traffic will be controlled by flaggers. All lanes will remain open during the morning and evening commutes.

The schedule below is tentative and weather permitting:

Thursday, Oct. 1

From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Route 649 will be reduced to one lane.

All travel lanes will be open from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

From 7 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday, Route 649 will be reduced to one lane.

Friday, Oct. 2

All lanes will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. Motorists should expect a rough riding surface.

From 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., Route 649 will be reduced to one lane while crews patch the work area.

Updates and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia.

Local updates are also posted to Twitter.com/VaDOTCulp.

