Albemarle County updates situation with approaching winter storm

Published Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, 9:30 pm

Albemarle County Office Buildings at McIntire and 5th Street will be physically closed on Thursday. Virtual service delivery will not be disrupted.

Visit the county website for online service or call 434-243-7929 to request assistance by phone.

You can call departments directly at the numbers listed below.

Board of Supervisors: 434-296-5843

County Attorney: 434-972-4067

County Executive: 434-296-5841

Community Development: 434-296-5832

Facilities & Environmental Services: 434-296-5816

Finance: 434-296-5856
Fire Rescue: 434-296-5833

Human Resources 434-296-5827

IT: 434-296-5814

Parks & Recreation: 434-296-5844

Police: 434-296-5807

Social Services: 434-972-4010

Voter Registration: 434-972-4173

Resources

With ice in the forecast, power outages may occur. Should there be significant power outages, the community is encouraged to shelter in place.

In the event you are unable to shelter in place safely, you may contact the Emergency Operations Center at 434-979-INFO to find out what resources are available.


Comments