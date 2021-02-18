Albemarle County updates situation with approaching winter storm

Published Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, 9:30 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Albemarle County Office Buildings at McIntire and 5th Street will be physically closed on Thursday. Virtual service delivery will not be disrupted.

Visit the county website for online service or call 434-243-7929 to request assistance by phone.

You can call departments directly at the numbers listed below.

Board of Supervisors: 434-296-5843 County Attorney: 434-972-4067 County Executive: 434-296-5841 Community Development: 434-296-5832 Facilities & Environmental Services: 434-296-5816 Finance: 434-296-5856 Fire Rescue: 434-296-5833 Human Resources 434-296-5827 IT: 434-296-5814 Parks & Recreation: 434-296-5844 Police: 434-296-5807 Social Services: 434-972-4010 Voter Registration: 434-972-4173

Resources

With ice in the forecast, power outages may occur. Should there be significant power outages, the community is encouraged to shelter in place.

In the event you are unable to shelter in place safely, you may contact the Emergency Operations Center at 434-979-INFO to find out what resources are available.

Related

Comments