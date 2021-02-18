Albemarle County updates situation with approaching winter storm
Albemarle County Office Buildings at McIntire and 5th Street will be physically closed on Thursday. Virtual service delivery will not be disrupted.
Visit the county website for online service or call 434-243-7929 to request assistance by phone.
You can call departments directly at the numbers listed below.
Resources
With ice in the forecast, power outages may occur. Should there be significant power outages, the community is encouraged to shelter in place.
In the event you are unable to shelter in place safely, you may contact the Emergency Operations Center at 434-979-INFO to find out what resources are available.