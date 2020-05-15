Albemarle County updates as Virginia prepares to enter Phase One of slow reopen

Effective Friday, Virginia will enter Phase One of the Forward Virginia plan.

Albemarle County local government has continued its operations since mid-March, shifting our workforce to telework wherever possible, while supporting our community’s emergency response to the COVID-19 pandemic. While our doors have been closed to the public, we have continued to provide many of the same programs and services. For that reason, Phase 1 will not bring many changes for Albemarle County.

During Phase 1, here’s what you can expect for Albemarle County government

The County Office Buildings will remain closed to the general public, with limited exceptions.

Community Development will continue to receive intake of applications and payment on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. Many applications are also accepted online .

. The Police Department will continue to receive limited customers through managed access of the 5 th Street Office Building.

Street Office Building. Voter Registration will continue to offer curbside in-person absentee voting for the upcoming Scottsville Town Council election and the June primaries. Voters are encouraged, however, to vote by-mail absentee.

Parks remain open, while certain amenities continue to be restricted or closed.

Open spaces, trails, and boat launches remain accessible

Playgrounds, tennis courts, basketball courts are closed

Gathering areas, including grills, picnic tables, pavilions, and shelters are closed

Parks programming remains suspended.

Summer swim, summer camp, classes and recreation programs are canceled

Field reservations are not available

Community use of County facilities remains unavailable.

Meeting rooms in County Office Buildings

Training rooms/birthday parties at Fire Stations

Community Centers

Public meetings will remain virtual.

Check the County’s web calendar ( albemarle.org/calendar ) for the latest meeting information.

) for the latest meeting information. Our staff in the field – including inspectors, project managers, and Social Services personnel – will be wearing cloth face coverings. To protect our staff and reduce the transmission of COVID-19, they will ask you to wear a cloth face covering too. We appreciate your cooperation as we work together to flatten the curve and keep our community safe.

First responders will continue with revised response protocols to ensure the safety of everyone.

Our 911 call takers will continue to ask screening questions

Police and Fire Rescue personnel may don additional personal protective equipment and/or request to meet you outside, if practical

