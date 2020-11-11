Albemarle County Two charged in Mallside Forest Court murder

Albemarle County Police have charged 20-year-old Cordonte Douglas Horton of Charlottesville and a 15-year-old Charlottesville teen with second-degree murder in connection with the Oct. 16 the shooting death of Gabriel Joseph Price.

ACPD also arrested 20-year-old Jalen Maurice Fitch of Albemarle County for drug and weapons charges as a result of its investigation into the murder.

Fitch was on house arrest, having been released from Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail as a COVID-19 precaution.

Anyone with any information about the Price murder is encouraged to contact Detective Holmes at 434-296-5807, or Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000 or CrimeStoppers@albemarle.org.

