Albemarle County Two charged in Mallside Forest Court murder
Albemarle County Police have charged 20-year-old Cordonte Douglas Horton of Charlottesville and a 15-year-old Charlottesville teen with second-degree murder in connection with the Oct. 16 the shooting death of Gabriel Joseph Price.
ACPD also arrested 20-year-old Jalen Maurice Fitch of Albemarle County for drug and weapons charges as a result of its investigation into the murder.
Fitch was on house arrest, having been released from Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail as a COVID-19 precaution.
Anyone with any information about the Price murder is encouraged to contact Detective Holmes at 434-296-5807, or Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000 or CrimeStoppers@albemarle.org.