Albemarle County: Three arrested after slow-speed vehicle pursuit

Three people were arrested after a slow-speed pursuit that began in Albemarle County and continued into the City of Charlottesville on Sunday.

During the pursuit, the driver ran through several red traffic signals and continued into the City of Charlottesville. After entering the city limits, the driver stopped to let two passengers out of the vehicle who were subsequently apprehended by Charlottesville Police Department officers.

The driver continued driving, eventually stopping on Valley Road, where he was taken into custody by ACPD without incident.

The driver, Hunter L. Brown of Charlottesville, has been charged with the following:

2-817(B) – Disregard or Elude Law Enforcement Command

2-300 – Drive Without License

2-1003 – Defective Equipment

2-852 – Reckless Driving; General Rule

Kristina C. Napier of Charlottesville has been charged with the following:

2-460 – Obstruct Police and Animal Control Officer, etc.

2-57(C) – Assault on Law Enforcement

Roger T. Price of Staunton was arrested on multiple outstanding warrants including:

2-306 – Probation: Violation on Felony Offense (2)

2-456 – Contempt of Court: W/O Jury

ACPD officers recovered stolen merchandise from local retail stores and miscellaneous drug paraphernalia during the arrest.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the ACPD at 434-296-5807, or Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000 or CrimeStoppers@albemarle.org.

