Albemarle County teen arrested for suspected burglaries, sexual assault
Detectives with the Albemarle County Police Department arrested 19-year-old Edward Montoya Avila of Albemarle County Thursday in connection with a series of recent burglaries.
Avila is suspected of breaking into two homes in the area of Ricky Road and Middlesex Drive during the weekend of Dec. 8.
During these home burglaries, Avila is accused of theft from one house and sexually assaulting a minor at another location.
Avila is currently being held at the Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail.
Anyone with information relating to these cases should contact Detective Michael Schneider with the Albemarle County Police Department at (434) 296-5807.
