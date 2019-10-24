Albemarle County structure fire causes $35K in damage

Albemarle County Fire and Rescue units were dispatched at 1:41 a.m. Thursday for the report of a residential structure fire.

The occupant of the residence evacuated the structure and reported a fire in the kitchen area of the home. The first fire unit arrived on scene five minutes after being dispatched and reported fire showing from the roof of a single story with attic, attached residential structure. The fire was extinguished 20 minutes after the call was dispatched.

The estimated fire loss is $35,000. The fire is deemed as an accidental unattended cooking fire. The occupant suffered smoke inhalation and minor burns as a result of the fire. The occupant and his dog are displaced and have declined assistance at this time.

Albemarle County Fire Rescue reminds you to never leave cooking unattended and to never use water to attempt to extinguish a grease fire.

