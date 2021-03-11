Albemarle County social services director Phyllis Savides to retire after 23 years of service

Published Thursday, Mar. 11, 2021, 8:55 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Phyllis Savides has announced her retirement as director of social services for Albemarle County, effective July 1. Savides will have worked for Albemarle County for 23 years, capping a career of 37 years of public service at her retirement.

“I love this agency and the commitment that all of the staff have in supporting our community’s most vulnerable members to achieve positive outcomes. It has been an honor and a delight to cap my career as Director of such a quality team,” said Savides, who began her career with Albemarle as a foster care/adoption worker, then supervisor, working to achieve permanency for all children, regardless of their age.

Rising to assistant director, Savides worked across benefit programs to navigate state policies and process deadlines to ensure the needs of community members were being met.

As director, Savides worked to enhance services and align resources to achieve the best serve the community.

“Albemarle County has benefited tremendously over the course of Phyllis’ career,” Albemarle County Executive Jeff Richardson said. “During the past 12 months of the COVID-19 pandemic, in particular, Phyllis’ leadership and unrelenting focus on helping those most in need has been truly inspiring to see.

“She has advocated on behalf of community members facing financial hardship and gaps in critical support services, including childcare, housing, and food access. We will miss Phyllis and wish her the best in her retirement.”

Related

Comments