Albemarle County: Share your feedback on conservation efforts in Crozet

Albemarle County has been exploring, alongside the Crozet community, how to best reflect the community’s vision for future development in the latest update to the Crozet Master Plan.

This month, the county is focused on sharing the draft conservation recommendations that have been developed based on feedback gathered over the past 16 months.

The draft guiding principle for the conservation chapter is to “Enhance Crozet’s natural beauty, existing natural resources, and the surrounding rural areas with an integrated network of parks and gathering spaces, trails, and greenways that support outdoor recreation and natural resources conservation.”

You are invited to share your feedback with the project team. Community feedback will be shared with the Planning Commission and Board of Supervisors as part of the review process. The Board of Supervisors will provide final direction and approval on the Crozet Master Plan.

The questionnaire will be open through March 10th.

You may also submit your comments directly to Planning Manager Rachel Falkenstein at rfalkenstein@albemarle.org.

