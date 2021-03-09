Albemarle County sets schedule for fiscal year 2022 budget virtual town halls: March 15-30
The fiscal year 2022 budget process is underway in Albemarle County. Attend an upcoming virtual town hall to learn more, ask questions, and provide feedback to the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors.
Monday, March 15, 6:30 p.m.
As part of the Places29-Hydraulic Community Advisory Committee meeting
Hosted by Supervisor Diantha McKeel, Jack Jouett District
Online: albemarle-org.zoom.us/j/92403534073
By Phone: 301-715-8592 or toll-free 888-788-0099
The Webinar ID is 924 0353 4073
Thursday, March 18, 7 p.m.
As part of the 5th & Avon Community Advisory Committee meeting
Hosted by Supervisors Liz Palmer & Donna Price, Samuel Miller & Scottsville Districts
Online: albemarle-org.zoom.us/j/93411505891
By Phone: 301-715-8592 or toll-free 888-788-0099
The Webinar ID is 934 1150 5891
Monday, March 22, 6:15 p.m.
As part of the Pantops Community Advisory Committee meeting
Hosted by Supervisor Bea LaPisto-Kirtley, Rivanna District
Online: albemarle-org.zoom.us/j/94905037066
By Phone: 301-715-8592 or toll-free 888-788-0099
The Webinar ID is 949 0503 7066
Tuesday, March 23, 7 p.m.
Hosted by Supervisor Ann Mallek, White Hall District
Online: albemarle-org.zoom.us/j/97248606233
By Phone: 301-715-8592 or toll-free 888-788-0099
The Webinar ID is 927 8008 7640
Tuesday, March 30, 6:30 p.m.
Hosted by Supervisor Donna Price, Scottsville District
Online: albemarle-org.zoom.us/j/97248606233
By Phone: 301-715-8592 or toll-free 888-788-0099
The Webinar ID is 972 4860 6233
Format
At each Virtual Town Hall, a short presentation will be followed by an opportunity to ask questions and provide comments. Questions may be asked during the live session, through Zoom or by phone.
For meetings listed “as part of” a Community Advisory Committee meeting, everyone is welcome to attend. The budget town hall will be early in the agenda. Feel free to stay on after the town hall to learn more about other things happening in the community!