Albemarle County sets schedule for fiscal year 2022 budget virtual town halls: March 15-30

The fiscal year 2022 budget process is underway in Albemarle County. Attend an upcoming virtual town hall to learn more, ask questions, and provide feedback to the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors.

Monday, March 15, 6:30 p.m.

As part of the Places29-Hydraulic Community Advisory Committee meeting

Hosted by Supervisor Diantha McKeel, Jack Jouett District

Online: albemarle-org.zoom.us/j/92403534073

By Phone: 301-715-8592 or toll-free 888-788-0099

The Webinar ID is 924 0353 4073

Thursday, March 18, 7 p.m.

As part of the 5th & Avon Community Advisory Committee meeting

Hosted by Supervisors Liz Palmer & Donna Price, Samuel Miller & Scottsville Districts

Online: albemarle-org.zoom.us/j/93411505891

By Phone: 301-715-8592 or toll-free 888-788-0099

The Webinar ID is 934 1150 5891

Monday, March 22, 6:15 p.m.

As part of the Pantops Community Advisory Committee meeting

Hosted by Supervisor Bea LaPisto-Kirtley, Rivanna District

Online: albemarle-org.zoom.us/j/94905037066

By Phone: 301-715-8592 or toll-free 888-788-0099

The Webinar ID is 949 0503 7066

Tuesday, March 23, 7 p.m.

Hosted by Supervisor Ann Mallek, White Hall District

Online: albemarle-org.zoom.us/j/97248606233

By Phone: 301-715-8592 or toll-free 888-788-0099

The Webinar ID is 927 8008 7640

Tuesday, March 30, 6:30 p.m.

Hosted by Supervisor Donna Price, Scottsville District

Online: albemarle-org.zoom.us/j/97248606233

By Phone: 301-715-8592 or toll-free 888-788-0099

The Webinar ID is 972 4860 6233

Format

At each Virtual Town Hall, a short presentation will be followed by an opportunity to ask questions and provide comments. Questions may be asked during the live session, through Zoom or by phone.

For meetings listed “as part of” a Community Advisory Committee meeting, everyone is welcome to attend. The budget town hall will be early in the agenda. Feel free to stay on after the town hall to learn more about other things happening in the community!

