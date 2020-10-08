Albemarle County sets community outreach drive-up event for Friday

Published Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, 2:25 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Albemarle County staff will be stationed around the county on Friday to hand out community outreach kits that include face coverings and helpful information about voting, fire prevention, Halloween safety, financial assistance and climate action.

Staff will be giving away Eastern Redbud Seedlings at all of Friday’s distribution locations. Planting and care instructions will be included with each seedling.

The seedlings were provided by Project Plant It! Project Plant It! is a community effort, sponsored by Dominion Energy, designed to educate children, plant trees, and improve the environment. Trees help moderate climates, improve air quality, absorb carbon, harbor wildlife, prevent soil erosion, and reduce heating and cooling costs.

Pickup will be contactless – you can drive up, tell staff how many face coverings you need, and staff will place the kit in your vehicle’s passenger seat.

Giveaways will be held from 10 am – 2 pm at the following locations:

Related

Comments