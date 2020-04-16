Albemarle County sets 2020 tax rate, new tax deadline

Published Thursday, Apr. 16, 2020, 9:10 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors has passed an emergency ordinance extending several tax deadlines due to the impact of COVID-19.

The new deadlines are as follows:

The deadline to file a return for business personal property and machinery and tools tax is now June 1, 2020

The payment date for real estate, tangible personal property, machinery and tools, and mobile homes is now June 30, 2020

The payment date for business license taxes measured by gross receipts is now June 30, 2020

Payment date for transient occupancy and food and beverage tax for tax month March, April, and May of 2020 is now July 20, 2020. Please note, the deadlines to file Food and Beverage tax and Transient Occupancy tax for tax month March, April and May of 2020 remain unchanged as prescribed under County Code §§ 15-902(F) and 15-1002(F).

These extensions are in addition to the following deadline extension passed by the Board on April 1, 2020:

The deadline to submit a real estate tax relief renewal is now May 16, 2020

The deadline to file business personal property is June 1, 2020

The Board also approved the following tax rates for 2020:

Real estate, manufactured homes, and public service property: $0.854 per every One Hundred Dollars of assessed value.

Personal property, business personal property not categorized as machinery and tools, merchant’s capital, or short-term rental property with an original cost of less than $500, and machinery and tools: $4.28 per One Hundred Dollars of assessed value.

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”

Comments