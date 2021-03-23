first bank  

Albemarle County seeks feedback on search for new social services director

Augusta Free Press

Published Tuesday, Mar. 23, 2021, 9:41 am

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

albemarle countyAlbemarle County is beginning the recruitment process for its next director of social services, and county leaders want to hear from you.

There are two ways to weigh in:

The feedback received will inform the recruitment process and criteria.

Current Director Phyllis Savides announced her retirement, effective July 1, earlier this year.

 


augusta free press news
augusta free press news


Comments


%d bloggers like this: