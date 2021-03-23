Albemarle County seeks feedback on search for new social services director
Albemarle County is beginning the recruitment process for its next director of social services, and county leaders want to hear from you.
There are two ways to weigh in:
- Take the five-question survey
- Sign-up for a focus group session on March 25 (noon) or March 26 (8:30 a.m.)
The feedback received will inform the recruitment process and criteria.
Current Director Phyllis Savides announced her retirement, effective July 1, earlier this year.