Albemarle County: Route 53 closed Sept. 22 for pipe work

Published Thursday, Sep. 17, 2020, 6:20 am

Motorists traveling on Route 53 in Albemarle County should plan alternate routes next Tuesday while crews replace a failing pipe.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 22, weather permitting, Route 53 will be closed to through traffic just west of Route 729 (Buck Island Road).

Motorists will be detoured via Milton Road (Routes 729 and 732). Drivers are encouraged to avoid Route 53 and plan alternate routes.

Drivers should also expect single lane closures on Sept. 21 between 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. for preparatory tasks.

Updates and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia.

Local updates are also posted to Twitter.com/VaDOTCulp.

