Albemarle County: Roundtables planned to lend your voice to comprehensive plan update
Albemarle County is hosting a series of in-person roundtables for residents to weigh in on thoughts on building a place where everyone has the opportunity to thrive.
The two in-person roundtables will be held Aug. 29 and Sept. 15 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Registration is required.
A virtual roundtable is also being offered Sept. 1 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
According to a news release, Albemarle County representatives want to hear your “big ideas” on how to guide future development, natural resource protection, transportation systems and other related topics.
They will use community input to create a set of guiding principles to inform future content and phases of the Albemarle County comprehensive plan update process.
The in-person roundtables will feature an introductory presentation about the project followed by small group discussions with community members and staff.
In-person roundtables
- Monday, Aug. 29, from 6-7:30 p.m. at Albemarle County Office Building, Lane Auditorium. Register for this event.
- Thursday, Sept. 15, from 6-7:30 p.m. at B.F. Yancey Community Center Gym. Register for this event.
Virtual roundtable
- Thursday, Sept. 1, from 7 – 8:30 pm. Register for this event.
For more information on the comprehensive plan update, visit engage.albemarle.org/AC44.