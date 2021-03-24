Albemarle County residents invited to share feedback on Crozet Master Plan

Albemarle County has been exploring, alongside the Crozet community, how to best reflect the community’s vision for future development in the latest update to the Crozet Master Plan.

This month, county leaders are focused on sharing the draft content for the land use chapter of the master plan that has been developed based on feedback gathered over the past 16 months.

The draft guiding principle for the land use chapter is to “(s)upport and strengthen Crozet’s history as a self-sustaining town while ensuring that new and infill development is compatible in scale and design and provides housing choice for all community members.”

County residents are invited share feedback with the project team. Community feedback will be shared with the Planning Commission and Board of Supervisors as part of the review process.

The Board of Supervisors will provide final direction and approval on the Crozet Master Plan.

The questionnaire will be open through April 5.

You may also submit your comments directly to Rachel Falkenstein, Planning Manager, at rfalkenstein@albemarle.org.

