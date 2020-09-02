Albemarle County honored for technology practices with Digital Counties Survey award

Albemarle County has received a 2020 Digital Counties Survey award given to localities viewed to have in place the best technology practices.

The survey, conducted by CDG in partnership with NACo, identifies the technology practices among U.S. counties, including initiatives that streamline delivery of government services, encourage open data, collaboration and shared services, enhance cybersecurity and contribute to disaster response and recovery efforts.

“We applaud this year’s Digital Counties Survey winners for maximizing the benefits of technology in serving our residents, especially during a time when technology has become even more instrumental in connecting people and places,” said NACo Executive Director Matthew Chase. “The Digital Counties Survey demonstrates how we embrace cutting-edge approaches to strengthening our communities and achieving healthy, safe and vibrant counties across America.”

Albemarle County received second place in the Up to 150,000 Population Category. Notable projects the county was recognized for include working with the Virginia Board of Elections to improve election security, making improvements to its data transparency in the last year, and responding to citizen complaints and building an automated system for displaying open burn permit data online.

“We are proud to continuously receive recognition for the hard work the County and our dedicated staff does to ensure excellence in our technology solutions.” said Information Technology Director Michael Culp.

Albemarle County has received the Digital Counties Survey award each year it has submitted.

