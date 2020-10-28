Albemarle County receives CARES Act funding for broadband expansion

Albemarle County had been awarded $230,245 in CARES Act funding for the Burchs Creek Road Project with CVSI/Firefly.

The Burchs Creek Project is a broadband initiative to extend Firefly Fiber Broadband along Burchs Creek Road from the completed section nearby on Midway Road. This is an extension of the Virginia Telecommunication Initiative funded Midway Project with Firefly.

The project extends the Midway project which passed by 341 locations and adds at minimum another 62 fiber internet locations in rural Albemarle County.

“Albemarle County appreciates the cooperation and quick work in the Governor’s Broadband Office to provide this opportunity,” said Albemarle County’s Information Technology Director Michael Culp. “We are grateful for the difficult planning and engineering work completed by Firefly for this initiative.”

The given funds must be expended and service must be available by December 25, 2020. Once the project is complete, the Governor’s Broadband team and the Department of Accounts will follow up regarding project outcomes and compliance.

“Albemarle County looked at several areas of need; the Burchs Creek project was the one that we could fit into the tight construction window.” said Gary Wood, president and CEO of Firefly Fiber Broadband. “We are excited to partner with the county and state to bring affordable broadband service at world class gigabit speed into this area. Firefly will continue to look for opportunities to build into areas of need in Albemarle and all of Central Virginia in the future.”

Residents may give feedback on broadband access by submitting a broadband report on the Albemarle County website.

