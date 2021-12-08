Albemarle County public safety departments team up with Santa Claus

Albemarle County’s Fire Rescue and Police Departments are partnering with Santa Claus to spread some holiday cheer in neighborhoods throughout the county over the next two weeks.

Albemarle County Police Department’s Santa Patrol

Santa, along with his ACPD friends, will be handing out gifts, goodies, and merriment at the following neighborhoods.

Wednesday, Dec. 8:

Spark Charlottesville: 5:15-5:40 p.m.

Townwood Community: 5:45-6:05 p.m.

Mallside Forest Apartments: 6:10-6:40 p.m.

Rio Hill Apartments: 6:40-7 p.m.

North Woods at Four Seasons: 7:05-7:30 p.m.

Treesdale Apartments: 7:35-8 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 15:

Scottsville Boys and Girls Club: 3:30-4 p.m.

Southwood Community Center: 4:45-5:15 p.m.

Timberland Park Apartments: 5:15-5:45 p.m.

Brookdale Apartments: 5:45-6 p.m.

Wilton Farm Apartments: 6:15-6:45 p.m.

Cascadia Community Clubhouse: 6:45-7:15 p.m.

Albemarle County Fire Rescue’s Santa Run

Santa will be atop a fire engine to drive through the following neighborhoods sometime between 2-4 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 11:

Deerwood, Abington Place, Forest Springs, Airport Acres, Pineridge, Jefferson Village, Terrybrook, Lansford Hills, and Proffitt Road to Polo Grounds

Saturday, Dec. 19:

Ridgewood, Forest Lakes South, Hollymead, Hollymead Square, Forest Lakes, Forest Ridge

Sunday, Dec. 20:

Lake Acres, Camelot, Briarwood, North Pines, Piney Mountain, Sandy Branch, Coventry

