Albemarle County public safety departments respond to gunshot wound on Burgoyne Road
The Albemarle County Police Department and Albemarle County Fire Rescue responded to a call for a gunshot wound on the 400 block of Burgoyne Road at 4:42 p.m. on Friday.
One person sustained a non-life-threatening injury and was transported to UVA Hospital.
This is being considered an isolated incident with no threat to the community and remains an active investigation.
If anyone has information related to this incident, please contact CrimeStoppers at 434-977-4000 or [email protected].